25 YEARS AGO: Jeremy Brown wins first start for Twin City Stars

5 years ago (2016): Zach Schwarz of Bloomington aced the 165-yard No. 4 hole at Ironwood Golf Course. Schwarz used a 6-iron on the shot, which was witnessed by Dave Schwarz, Camden Schwarz and Bob Conrad.

15 years ago (2006): Andy Malinowski’s run-scoring single in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the Bloomington-Normal Baseball Association Silver 18-under team a 7-6 win over the PONY Tribe at O’Neil Park.

25 years ago (1996): Roanoke-Benson High School graduate Jeremy Brown pitched a complete game four-hitter in his first Central Illinois Collegiate League start as the Twin City Stars salvaged a doubleheader split with a 5-2 victory over Quincy.

50 years ago (1971): Jim Crews, a shortstop and first baseman for Bloomington’s Louis E. Davis Post American Legion baseball team, leads the offense through 21 games with a .414 batting average. The University High School star, who had a 12-game hitting streak at one time, also leads the team in two-base hits with six.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

