25 YEARS AGO: Jeremy Stanton makes five 3-pointers as U High downs Central Catholic

5 years ago (2016): Normal Community freshman C.J. Wilbourne swished what appeared to be a game-tying 3-pointer with three seconds left, but referees quickly ruled the basket was a two-pointer, deeming his foot was on the line. Bloomington didn’t give the Ironmen another shot and hung on for a thrilling 55-54 Big 12 Conference victory.

15 years ago (2006): Ryan Snell was named head professional at Lakeside Country Club and will start his new duties on March 1. He succeeds Craig Onsrud, who moved to Normal’s Ironwood Golf Course.

25 years ago (1996): University High’s Jeremy Stanton hit five of five attempts from beyond the 3-point arc on his way to a game-high 19 points as the Pioneers defeated Central Catholic, 57-37.

50 years ago (1971): El Paso High School tossed aside Lowpoint-Washburn’s slowdown tactics and won its 14th game in 15 outings with a 43-35 victory. The victory moved El Paso to the Woodford County Tournament championship game for the first time since 1962.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

