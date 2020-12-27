25 YEARS AGO: Jeremy Stanton paces U High past Morris in B-N Holiday Classic

5 years ago (2015): Illinois State’s women’s basketball team heads into conference play with a victory over Chicago State to wrap up nonconference play. “It’s good for our confidence, but we know this isn’t good enough,” senior forward Sue Crump said. Crump paces ISU at 12.7 points per game.

15 years ago (2005): Central Catholic cranked up its transition game and raced past Peoria Christian, 71-43, in the Class A opening round of the State Farm Holiday Classic at Horton Field House. Justin Safford and Paul Kabbes combined for 27 points to lead the Saints.

25 years ago (1995): Jeremy Stanton scored a career-high 27 points to help University High breeze past Morris, 78-53, in the opening round of the Class AA bracket of the Bloomington-Normal Holiday Classic basketball tournament.

50 years ago (1970): Despite a 22-point scoring performance by Mike Bradley, including 19 in the second half, Central Catholic High School fell to Mendota High School, 89-72, in a first-round game of the Pekin Holiday Basketball Tournament.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

