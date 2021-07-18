25 YEARS AGO: John Patton, Dave Osnowitz pace Two-Man qualifying round

5 years ago (2016): Illinois Wesleyan’s Jill Harmon was named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Woman of the Year and the Titans’ Max Leonard was tabbed the CCIW Man of the Year. Both were track and field athletes who have distinguished themselves throughout their collegiate careers in academic achievement, athletic excellence, service and leadership.

15 years ago (2006): Daniel Vazquez won the boys 16-18 division with a 73-71–144 and Brittany Boon won the girls 16-18 division in a playoff with Erin Bradley after both closed with an 83 in the Junior City Golf Tournament at Highland Park Golf Course.

25 years ago (1996): John Patton and Dave Osnowitz shot a remarkable 11-under-par 61 in wind usually reserved for the British Open to pace the first day of qualifying in the Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course.

50 years ago (1971): The Bloomington Bearcats women’s softball team exploded for seven runs in the fifth inning to squash Rock Island, 6-5. Winning pitcher Dot Siebert and Judy Cook contributed two hits and two runs-batted-in each. Donna Dubbelde also had two hits.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.