25 YEARS AGO: Jon Litwiller paces Illinois Wesleyan past Rose-Hulman

5 years ago (2015): Drew Jones drilled seven 3-pointers and scored 29 points to lead Ridgeview High School’s basketball team to a 66-41 victory over Dwight in the championship game of the Route 17 Thanksgiving Classic at South Streator. Dwight was paced by the 20 points of Drew Travers.

15 years ago (2005): Jordan Zimmer poured in 27 points and Brock Burrell tallied 18 to send the Delavan boys basketball team to a 66-59 win over host Athens at the Athens Warrior Classic.

25 years ago (1995): Senior Jon Litwiller scored the game’s first eight points and Illinois Wesleyan was able to keep pesky Rose-Hulman a page behind all evening in a 72-67 victory. Litwiller finished with 18 points to lead the Titans.

50 years ago (1970): Dan Nafziger scored 17 points and Neal Stechman dumped in 15 to lead Deer Creek-Mackinaw to an easy 59-41 nonconference victory over Yates City. Deer Creek-Mackinaw’s big front line of the 6-5 senior Nafziger and 6-7 senior Stechman was too much for Yates City on the boards.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

