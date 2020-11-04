25 YEARS AGO: Keith Goodnight helps carry Illinois State to upset win over No. 11 UNI

5 years ago (2015): Tess Bottorff scored twice and the No. 7-ranked Illinois Wesleyan women’s soccer team built a four-goal lead in the first half in claiming a 6-2 win over Carthage in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin tournament semifinals at Neis Field.

15 years ago (2005): The Illinois State volleyball team bounced back to defeat Bradley, 13-30, 30-19, 30-21, 30-13, for its 12th straight Missouri Valley Conference victory. Bradley got 27 kills and 21 digs from Lindsey Stalzer but ISU had better balance, led by Emily Kabbes with 18 kills.

25 years ago (1995): Keith Goodnight was the only Illinois State running back to carry the ball as he amassed 169 yards and two touchdowns in a landmark 31-29 upset of 11th-ranked Northern Iowa in a Gateway Conference thriller.

50 years ago (1970): The Corn Belt Conference and Intercity championship is on the line when Normal Community and University High School’s powerful football teams meet at NCHS’ Truman Keys Field. Conference coaches favor U High in the matchup, but Normal Community has won two and tied one in the last three meetings.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

