25 YEARS AGO: Keith Goodnight sparks Illinois State to romp in football season opener

5 years ago (2015): Natalie Tagala had six aces and 11 assists to lead the Tri-Valley High School volleyball team to a season-opening win over Rantoul at Downs. Ryleigh Warfel chipped in six kills and five digs for the Vikings.

15 years ago (2005): Illinois State’s basketball team earned an overtime victory when 6-foot-8 forward Chuckwudinma Odiakosa was granted his visa by the Nigerian embassy, enabling him to begin classes at ISU. He is a member of the Nigerian Under-21 national team.

25 years ago (1995): Keith Goodnight needed a mere 13 carries to amass 163 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown run, to lead Illinois State to a 45-3 thrashing of St. Francis in the Redbirds’ football opener at Hancock Stadium.

50 years ago (1970): Bloomington’s Louis E. Davis Post 56 American Legion varsity baseball team posted a 30-14 record — second best in team history — including a booming .297 team batting average. Three-year veteran Steve Mardis led in most hitting departments, including runs scored (41) and RBIs (23).

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

