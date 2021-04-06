 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
25 YEARS AGO: Kelly Moore helps Normal West capture school's first softball victory
0 comments
top story
From Pages Past

25 YEARS AGO: Kelly Moore helps Normal West capture school's first softball victory

{{featured_button_text}}
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2016): Illinois State assistant volleyball coach Eric Plunkett has been promoted to associate head coach, ISU head coach Melissa Myers announced. A Redbird assistant since 2012, Plunkett helped guide ISU to an 86-41 record over the past four seasons, including 20-plus wins the past two years.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

15 years ago (2006): Kaitlin McCormick, Stacey Miller and Brittany Brady scored goals as the Central Catholic girls soccer team blanked Calvary Baptist Academy, 3-0, at Calvary Acres in Normal.

25 years ago (1996): Kelly Moore racked up five hits, including two doubles, and drove in five runs at the Normal West softball team split a doubleheader with Peoria Richwoods. West’s 12-2 victory in the opening game was the first ever for the first-year Wildcats.

50 years ago (1971): Slender Bruce Jones — Normal Community High School’s Mr. Everything — scampered to three first-place finishes, placed second in a fourth even and led the Ironmen past Springfield Lanphier, 73-54, in a dual track meet at Truman Keys Field.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News