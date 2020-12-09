25 YEARS AGO: Kenneth Pierson paces Illinois State past Fairleigh Dickinson

5 years ago (2015): Prairie Central High School pole vaulter Kassadee Ifft has signed a national letter of intent with the University of Notre Dame. Ifft’s personal best of 12 feet, 10 inches ranks third in Pantagraph area history. Only two Notre Dame athletes have gone higher.

15 years ago (2005): Bloomington forward Lonnie Lawrence achieved his fourth double-double in a row with 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Purple Raiders to a 53-37 basketball victory over Danville.

25 years ago (1995): Sparked by high flying freshman Kenneth Pierson, Illinois State captured a 79-58 basketball victory over Fairleigh Dickinson. Pierson, a pencil-thin 6-foot-7 jumping jack, was perfect on seven shots from the field and scored a career-high 14 points.

50 years ago (1970): Bob McElhaney connected from 25 feet with two seconds left to give Lincoln College its seventh straight victory, a 70-68 victory over Lincoln Land Community College. Roger Beals and John Kotzelnick paced the victors with 23 and 19 points, respectively.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

