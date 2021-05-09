25 YEARS AGO: Kerri Bartlow's dramatic homer lifts ISU softball to MVC tourney final

5 years ago (2016): The Minnesota Vikings have signed former Illinois State quarterback Tre Roberson to their 90-man roster. An undrafted free agent, Roberson was invited to the Vikings’ mini camp and will continue his transition to defensive back with Minnesota.

15 years ago (2006): Bloomington pitcher Ryan Juris helped his own cause by driving in the winning run with a two-out single in the bottom of the eighth inning for a dramatic 3-2 baseball victory over Normal West.

25 years ago (1996): Kerri Bartlow’s two-out, three-run homer in the seventh inning gave Illinois State a 4-3 victory over Southern Illinois and a berth in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament finals. The Redbirds also beat Tulsa, 8-0, earlier in the day.

50 years ago (1971): Lou Rogers won the first annual Rick Buckles Memorial Bowling tournament at Savidge Brothers Lanes with a 699-handicap total for the best three of four games rolled. Runner-up Rick Isaacson totaled 690, and Dennis Keege finished third with 677.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

