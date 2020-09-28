25 YEARS AGO: Krisy Milligan paces U High girls to Intercity golf title

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Addie Patton had 10 kills and Kenzie Rhodes 17 assists to lead Dee-Mack to a 26-4, 25-17 Heart of Illinois Conference victory over Tri-Valley at Downs. Ashley Melton had six blocks for the Chiefs who handed the Vikings their first conference loss of the year.

15 years ago (2005): Olympia Middle School’s softball team, coached by Al Toliver, won its third straight Illinois Elementary Association Class AA State Tournament and St. Stephen’s of Streator, coached by Jim Riordan, won its second straight Class A state crown.

25 years ago (1995): University High senior Krisy Milligan fired a steady round of 82, her best ever on the par-73 Highland Park Golf Course, to earn the individual title with an 82-82—154 as she led the Pioneers to their first Intercity team championship since 1991.

50 years ago (1970): Normal Community High School’s sophomore football team extended its winning streak to 11 with a 55-14 victory over U High’s sophomores. Mike Canter led the Ironmen with four touchdowns on runs of 49, 37, 25 and 18 yards.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

