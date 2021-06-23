25 YEARS AGO: Kyle Ritter captures B-N Match Play golf title

5 years ago (2016): The 10th edition of the Signature Cup returns to Weibring Golf Club as Bloomington-Normal shoots for its ninth straight victory over Decatur in the Ryder Cup-style event. Elston Mitchell, who is 5-0 as the B-N captain, will again lead the local entry.

15 years ago (2006): Pontiac track star Phil Hanson qualified for the IAAF Junior (age 19-under) World Championships in Beijing, China, by placing second in the pole vault in the USATF Junior Championships in Indianapolis. Hanson cleared 16 feet, 10¾ inches.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois State senior Kyle Ritter, a Normal Community High School graduate, turned back Jeff Wells, 4 and 3, to win the Bloomington-Normal Match Play golf title at Normal’s Ironwood Golf Course.

50 years ago (1971): Butch Woods clouted a three-run home run in the first inning of the opener as GMC Trucks swept a Midwest Fast Pitch League doubleheader from Maroa, 5-0 and 6-3, at O’Neil Park. The twin wins ups GMC’s league mark too 5-5.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

