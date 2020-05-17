25 YEARS AGO: Lexington football coach Hal Chiodo accepts job at Morton

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

5 years ago (2015): The Heartland Community College baseball team placed three players on the first team of the Mid-West Athletic Conference all-star squad. Tyler Hasper, who was also named Pitcher of the Year, outfielder Marcus Pingleton, who was tabbed as the league’s top freshman, and designated hitter Brennan Hammer were all honored.

15 years ago (2005): Having a hard time nailing down Illinois Wesleyan junior Cory Lapinski’s talents, the CCIW named him to its all-star baseball team at “utility” and designated him conference Player of the Year. The Titans’ Dennis Martel was Co-Coach of the Year with Augustana’s Greg Wallace.

25 years ago (1995): Hal Chiodo, who guided Lexington to the Class 1A state championship game last fall, was hired as football coach at Morton High School. He replaces Steve Schupp, who relinquished the football job after 10 years to take over as basketball coach for the retiring Norm Reiser.

50 years ago (1970): GMC Trucks romped past Chanute Air Force Base, 13-1 and 4-0, in an opening night doubleheader sweep. Bill Kennedy struck out 15 in the opener, and Phil Reimer struck out the first 16 batters he faced before tossing a one-hitter with 18 strikeouts.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

