25 YEARS AGO: Marc Starke helps Normal Community baseball win 16th straight game

5 years ago (2015): University High School catcher Jake Armstrong led the Pioneers’ 14-hit attack with three hits and scored three times in a 13-6 nonconference win over Normal West in the day’s second game in the Michael Collins Memorial Invitational.

15 years ago (2005): Illinois State’s women’s tennis team shut out fourth-seeded Northern Iowa 4-0 in the championship match of the Missouri Valley Conference Championship. Laura Gravino paced the Redbirds with a pair of wins in both the No. 1 doubles and No. 1 singles.

25 years ago (1995): Marc Starke gave Normal Community’s weary pitching staff a boost by scattering five hits and six walks as the Ironmen ran their winning streak to 16 games with a 6-3 victory at Lincoln.

50 years ago (1970): Bruce Biddle, batting in the eighth spot for Normal Community, hit a two-out pitch into left field to break a 2-2 tie and provide NCHS with a 3-2 come from behind Corn Belt Conference triumph over Washington. The decision lifted Normal to 9-1 in the Corn Belt Conference race.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

