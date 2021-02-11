 Skip to main content
25 YEARS AGO: Mary Jane Johnson, ISU women upset Southwest Missouri State
25 YEARS AGO: Mary Jane Johnson, ISU women upset Southwest Missouri State

5 years ago (2016): Lille Walcott sank 5 of 8 free throws in overtime en route to a game-high 17 points to help the Lexington High School girls basketball team to a 38-33 victory over Decatur St. Teresa in the championship game of the Class 1A St. Teresa Regional.

15 years ago (2006): Bloomington wrestlers won five titles in the Normal West AA Wrestling Sectional. The BHS champs were Tyler Johnson at 103 pounds, Justin Hale (152), Nick Alvis (160), Steve Robbins (189) and Brian Temple (215). Normal West heavyweight Danny Hafley also won.

25 years ago (1996): Mary Jane Johnson scored 11 of Illinois State’s points during an inspiring 21-0 second-half run that led to a 61-57 upset of Southwest Missouri State in women’s basketball.

50 years ago (1971): Bob Oliver, Normal Community High School basketball star, has been seeing part-time duty for Denver University’s team. Denver has won its last nine games, and Oliver made a free throw in the waning seconds to stave off a Portland rally and secure a 68-61 victory.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

