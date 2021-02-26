25 YEARS AGO: Meredith Jackson leads Normal West girls to Class AA state tourney in first year

5 years ago (2016): Illinois Wesleyan sophomore guard Rebekah Ehresman was named to the first team and Mia Smith was selected as co-Coach of the Year for women’s basketball in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin’s all-conference selections.

15 years ago (2006): Holly Hallstrom, the lone senior on the Illinois State women’s basketball team, collected 20 points and 12 rebounds against Creighton’s physical front line to spark the Redbirds to a 75-61 victory.

25 years ago (1996): Normal West senior Meredith Jackson imposed her considerable will with 25 points, including her team’s first 10 in the fourth quarter, and the first-year school beat Quincy, 63-57, in the Pekin Class AA Super-Sectional.

50 years ago (1971): Scott Harris of University High School qualified for the finals in both the 200 and 400-yard freestyle events at the Illinois High School Association’s state swimming championship at Evanston. He is the only area swimmer to reach the finals.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

