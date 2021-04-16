25 YEARS AGO: Mike Lootens taking over as Olympia's basketball coach

5 years ago (2016): Veteran official Rich Cacciatori won the Allen Russell Award during the Bloomington-Normal Officials Association Hall of Fame and Awards Recognition Banquet. The award goes annually to the BNOA member who did the most in promoting the ideals of sports officiating and development of young officials.

15 years ago (2006): The Illinois State women’s golf team, led by Samantha Richdale, will be seeking its third straight title in the Missouri Valley Conference Golf Championship at Wichita, Kan. Richdale will also be looking for her fourth straight all-conference honor.

25 years ago (1996): Mike Lootens was named head basketball coach at Olympia High School. Lootens became the school’s assistant coach in 1981 under Bill Gaddis, who stepped down after last season with a 240-142 career record.

50 years ago (1971): Normal Community’s Mark Laesch was a stylish southpaw, mowing down Washington on a nifty four-hitter and muscleman Doug Francis belted a pair of home runs as the Ironmen beat the Panthers 6-0 in a Corn Belt Conference game at Truman Keys Field.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

