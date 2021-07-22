25 YEARS AGO: Mike McNeely, Steve Barger win Two-Man sudden death match

5 years ago (2016): John Rink threw six strong innings as the BNBA Gold 18 downed the Indiana Mustangs, 6-1, in a pool play game in the Pastime 18-Under National Championships in Indianapolis. Mitch Fairfield drove in two runs, while Addison Fugit and Thadden Brown each had two hits.

15 years ago (2006): Sienna Reuter of Bloomington downed Amanda Conklin of Bloomington, 6-0, 6-0, to win the girls 14-under division singles title in the Twin City Junior Open tennis tournament.

25 years ago (1996): Mike McNeely and Steve Barger won a sudden-death playoff on the third extra hole to eliminate Adrian Ingram and James Finnegan from the Two-Man Best Position Tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course.

50 years ago (1971): Ralph Huff and Ed Warloe fired 75s for medalist honors in the Senior Golf Assn. Classic held at Lakeside Country Club. Chairman Bill Orr reported 39 participants in the season’s third event.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.