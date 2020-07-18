25 YEARS AGO: Milligan family dominates in B-N Junior City Golf Tournament

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Dyestat Illinois has named University High School’s Alexander Bruno the state’s Class 2A distance athlete of the year. Bruno won the state title in the 1,600-meter run in a 2A meet-record 4 minutes, 14.51 seconds.

15 years ago (2005): Tyler McNeely survived a shaky start over his first six holes to shoot a 2-under-par 70 and take a three-shot lead over Michael Hasselbring after the first round in the boys 16-18 division of the Junior City Golf Tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course.

25 years ago (1995): The Milligans brought their own foursome to the Junior City Golf Tournament. Krisy Milligan won the girls 17-18 division while Pat Milligan was the boys 15-16 champion. Lyndsey Milligan won the girls 12-and-under title and Marisa took second in the girls first flight.

50 years ago (1970): Les Armes, the former University High School athlete who is the only wrestler in history to win back-to-back National Junior College Championships, will attend Oklahoma State on an NCAA grant-in-aid. Oklahoma State has won 26 national titles.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.