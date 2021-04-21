25 YEARS AGO: Mo Trotter earns Illinois State's basketball MVP award

5 years ago (2016): Alysia Elston had both goals and Teresa Mora was credited with an assist as Bloomington defeated Champion Central, 2-1, in a Big 12 conference girls soccer match at Community Fields. Goalkeeper Lauren Yahas had seven saves for the Purple Raiders.

15 years ago (2006): Long-time assistant Laura Sellers was named girls basketball coach at University High. She served as an assistant the last seven years under Bob Morris and one year previously under Mike Sondgeroth.

25 years ago (1996): Senior Mo Trotter received the Doug Collins Most Valuable Player award at the Illinois State basketball banquet. Trotter led the team in scoring for the second straight season with a 14.9 average and was a first-team Missouri Valley Conference selection.

50 years ago (1971): Art Bess, who was a mainstay of both the fastball and basketball teams at University High School this year, won his second start as a pitcher for the Pioneers this season when he twirled his team to a 7-2 victory over Normal Community.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.