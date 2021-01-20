25 YEARS AGO: Mo Trotter's 27 points help Illinois State slip past Bradley before packed Redbird Arena crowd

5 years ago (2016): Paris Lee scored 16 points to lead Illinois State to a Missouri Valley Conference victory over archrival Bradley, 55-52, at Peoria’s Carver Arena. DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell added 15 points for ISU, while Deonte Hawkins contributed nine points and 15 rebounds, which tied a career high.

15 years ago (2006): David Cripe scored Tri-Valley’s final four points, including two free throws with 10 seconds left, as the top-seeded Vikings edged El Paso-Gridley, 51-48, in the semifinals of the 96th McLean County Basketball Tournament.

25 years ago (1996): Dan Muller and Jamar Smiley may have come riding to the rescue late, but Mo Trotter made sure there was a game to rescue. Trotter scored a season-high 27 points and was a calming force in Illinois State’s hectic 77-72 Missouri Valley Conference victory over Bradley before a Redbird Arena standing-room only crowd of 10,310.

50 years ago (1971): Gary Johnson recorded his third straight pin for a losing cause as the Illinois Wesleyan University wrestlers fell before MacMurray College, 24-15. Bob Jones and Steve White recorded their second straight victory for Titans, who are 0-3 in dual meets this season.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

