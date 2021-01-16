25 YEARS AGO: Mo Trotter's late 3-pointers sends ISU over Wichita State

5 years ago (2016): Paced by senior guard Jake Baughman, Central Catholic darted to an early lead and then held off Decatur St. Teresa for a 60-51 nonconference victory at Decatur. John Rave added 14 for the Saints.

15 years ago (2006): Repeatedly open near the free throw line, Natalie Larson sank 9 of 16 shots to score 18 points and lead the University High girls to a 52-43 basketball victory over Central Catholic.

25 years ago (1996): Mo Trotter’s 3-point basket with six seconds remaining lifted Illinois State over Wichita State, 61-59, giving the Redbirds rare back-to-back victories on the tough road swing to Tulsa and Wichita.

50 years ago (1971): Pontiac High School swept past Clinton High School 78-59 in a Corn Belt Conference contest at Clinton. Brad Blakeman of Pontiac led all scorers with 27 points, while Brian Lowenthal and Terry Ragle contributed 14 points apiece for the Indians.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

