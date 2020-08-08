25 YEARS AGO: Molly Eckols captures B-N Women's City Tournament title by stroke

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Michael Schweiss was dominant on the mound for the Normal CornBelters’ rout of the Rockford Aviators, 11-0. Schweiss (5-7) allowed just three hits, struck out 14 and walked two in a 122-pitch masterpiece.

15 years ago (2005): Taren Martin, who played point guard for four seasons for the Illinois State women’s basketball team, was named the program’s first director of basketball operations. The former Taren O’Brien ranked in Illinois State’s top 10 in career assists, steals, 3-point field goals and free throws made.

25 years ago (1995): Sixteen-year-old Molly Eckols fired a 1-under-par 34 on the back nine at Prairie Vista and defeated three-time defending champion Dana Rasmus by one shot with a two-day score of 154 in the Bloomington-Normal Women’s City Golf Tournament.

50 years ago (1970): Forrest Smith is the new golf pro at Crestwicke Country Club following the resignation of former pro Greg Gilroy. “I looked at the club and decided it was going to be one of the finest in Central Illinois,” Smith said.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.