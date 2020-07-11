25 YEARS AGO:Molly McGuire throws perfect game for Bloomington Lady Hearts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Jacob Gilhaus delivered a tie-breaking two-run double in the fifth inning as the BNBA 17 Gold travel baseball team advanced to the championship bracket of the University of Michigan Best of Great Lakes Tournament with an 8-2 victory over the Indiana Blue Jays. Addison Fugitt added three hits for the Gold.

15 years ago (2005): Four-time defending champions Elston and Todd Mitchell won the first two holes and rolled to a 4 and 2 victory over Don Hutchinson and Bill Erickson in the first round of the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Tournament at Ironwood Golf Course.

25 years ago (1995): Molly McGuire tossed a perfect game to lead the Bloomington Lady Hearts to a 3-0 win over the Bloomington-Normal Girls Softball Association Angels in the second game of a doubleheader. The Hearts also won the first game, 2-0.

50 years ago (1970): Benoni Green and Tom Arnold teamed to defeat John Bailen and Paul Eckley for the championship of the Bloomington-Normal Tennis Association blind draw doubles tournament at the Bloomington High School courts. Ed Rozboril and Mike Sutter captured the consolation bracket title.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

