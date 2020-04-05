25 YEARS AGO: Molly Mintus pitches Central Catholic to season-opening softball victory

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

5 years ago (2015): Jordan Fahel placed third among individuals as the Illinois State men’s golf team finished tied for seventh in the 21-team ASU Red Wolf Intercollegiate tournament in Jonesboro, Ark. Fahel’s three round total of 214 led ISU to a team score of 892.

15 years ago (2005): Mike McMillan’s solo home run in the eighth inning lifted University High over Olympia, 2-1. U High’s Ben Reeser struck out 12 batters to win a pitching duel with Olympia’s Jason Egli, who had homered in the seventh to tie the game at 1-all.

25 years ago (1995): Molly Mintus struck out 10 and allowed no earned runs as Central Catholic opened its softball season with a 3-2 victory over Ridgeview at O’Neil Park.

50 years ago (1970): Dr. Arley F. Gillett, head of the Department of Physical Education, Health and Athletics at Illinois State University, will become association dean of the College of Applied Sciences and Technology. Mr. Gillett had been head of men’s physical education, health and athletics since the fall of 1966.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

