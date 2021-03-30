25 YEARS AGO: NCHS freshman Christin Wurth wins 800 in Prep Top Times Indoor Classic

5 years ago (2016): Maggie Krause scored three goals and the Illinois Wesleyan women’s lacrosse team extended its winning streak to five games with a 13-5 weather delayed win over Illinois Institute of Technology. Abby Kuskina, Dani Engelbreit, Sam Bidlack and Grainne Kelly each scored twice, as the Titans improved to 9-1.

15 years ago (2006): Sophomore Kayla Braffet scored three goals to power defending champion Normal West to a 6-0 victory over Normal Community as the ninth annual Girls Intercity Soccer Tournament opened.

25 years ago (1996): Normal Community freshman Christin Wurth earned the Pantagraph area’s only victory in the seventh annual Prep Top Times Indoor Classic by blazing the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 18.16 seconds at the University of Illinois Armory.

50 years ago (1971): Sophomore Steve Barr stroked a three-run homer in a five-run third inning and senior Robin Cooper pitched one-hit ball over the first four innings to lead Bloomington High School to a 7-3 opening day victory over Pontiac at Fred Carlton Field.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

