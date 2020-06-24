25 YEARS AGO: NCHS stars Jenny Schmidt, Jaime Gray help North to IBCA All-Star win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Illinois Wesleyan senior Allie Boudreau has been elected to the first team of the Capital One Academic All-American squads for women’s track & field/cross country. Boudreau graduated in May with a 3.74 grade-point average as an accounting major.

15 years ago (2005): Former Normal Community and Illinois State star offensive lineman Darrell Crouch resigned as Eureka College football coach to become head coach at Washington High School. Crouch was head coach at Eureka College the past five years and an assistant there for six seasons prior to that.

25 years ago (1995): The Class AA South, coached by Normal West’s Berny Chiaro, bolted to a 26-4 lead and used the talents of Normal Community players Jenny Schmidt and Jaime Gray to beat the AA North, 104-85, in the IBCA Girls High School Basketball All-Star Game at East Peoria.

50 years ago (1970): Mike Milligan reeled off 17 pars and one birdie for a second-round 69 at Highland Park Golf Course to capture the senior division championship flight by three strokes in the Jaycee Junior Golf Tournament with a 141 total.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

