25 YEARS AGO: Nick Anderson hurls University High to Class A baseball regional title

5 years ago (2016): Normal West graduate Alex Jefferson had a double, triple and two RBIs as Missouri State posted a 17-5 run-rule victory over Illinois State in Missouri Valley Conference baseball action at Springfield, Mo. Owen Miller and Blake Molitor had two hits each for the Redbirds.

15 years ago (2006): Paul Kabbes’ two-out single in the bottom of the seventh inning scored Louie Joseph to give third-seeded Central Catholic a 9-8 victory over Fieldcrest to win the Class A Eureka Regional championship.

25 years ago (1996): University High pitcher Nick Anderson kept his composure through two rhythm-draining rain delays, limiting host Prairie Central to five hits and leading the top-seeded Pioneers to a 2-0 victory in their Class A Regional title game.

50 years ago (1971): Mary Eder and Cindy Herring each stroked two hits as the Illinois State University women’s softball team spoiled the Bloomington Bearcats’ season debut with a 7-1 victory at O’Neil Park.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

