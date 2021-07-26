25 YEARS AGO: Nick Anderson, Post 56 Legion capture 17th District Tournament championship

5 years ago (2016): Joshua Barks of Gridley scored a hole-in-one using a wedge to ace the 122-yard 12th hole at Highland Park Golf Course. The shot was witnessed by Jason Benedict and Dimitri Innis.

15 years ago (2006): Thirteen-year-old Peyton Taylor of Bloomington, an eighth grader at Metcalf School, overcame nerves and a wrist injury to repeat as national champion at the recent USTA National Tumbling and Trampoline Meet at Louisville, Ky.

25 years ago (1996): The Bloomington-Normal Post 56 American Legion baseball team won the 17th District Tournament title by dismantling Lincoln, 11-0. Nick Anderson (6-2) allowed three hits over six innings for Post 56.

50 years ago (1971): Bloomington scored the tying run on a passed ball and then scored twice in the first extra inning on doubles by Gene Knaga and Carl Amendola and a triple by John Lester for a 6-4 victory over Springfield and a doubleheader sweep in Central Illinois College Baseball League action at Springfield.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

