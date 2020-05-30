25 YEARS AGO: Normal Community captures regional baseball title with 30th straight win

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

5 years ago (2015): Ray Lucas drove in five runs with five hits and Sam Judah added six RBIs as the Normal CornBelters’ offense erupted in an 18-4 Frontier League victory over the Florence Freedom. Lucas, Judah and Ozney Guillen homered for the Belters, who improved to 10-4 with their fifth straight victory.

15 years ago (2005): Mike Mason of Bloomington used a 7-iron to ace the 148-yard No. 3 hole at El Paso Golf Club in Kappa. The shot was witnessed by Jerry Allard, Kelly Gorman, Kay Moore and Mike Zanardi.

25 years ago (1995): Normal Community rubbed out defending state runner-up Morton, 6-2, for its 30th straight victory and the Class AA regional baseball title. The Ironmen scored three runs in the first inning on Jason Higgins’ RBI double and James Rinne’s two-run triple.

50 years ago (1970): The Bloomington-Normal Officials Association is furnishing umpires for the Pantagraph High School All-Star Baseball Game. Umpires who will donate their time are: Jim Jones, plate; Hy Roznowski, first base; George Bailey, second base; and Mike Childers, third base.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

