25 YEARS AGO: Normal Community ends Bloomington's run as Intercity track champions

5 years ago (2015): At the Greenville Invitational where competition was divided into St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) and non-SLIAC divisions, IWU freshman Amelia Glueck of Tremont had the top long jump of either division with a mark of 18 feet, 10½ inches.

15 years ago (2005): University High won nine of 19 events and broke or tied four meet records to win the Intercity Girls Track Meet. Daniesha Julious of U High won the triple jump and 300 hurdles and also ran for the record-setting 400-meter relay.

25 years ago (1995): Normal Community’s track team ended Bloomington’s eight-year reign as champion in the Intercity Meet with hurdler Brent Baker, weightman Doug Dorley, and distance runner J.B. Hedges each winning twice for the Ironmen. U High’s Jim Donovan was a winner in three events, including a relay.

50 years ago (1970): Bloomington High School’s Brad Barker fired a 1-over-par 74 on the University of Illinois Savoy Blue Golf Course to claim medalist honors in the 31-school Champaign Invitational. Bloomington finished 17th in the team standings.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

