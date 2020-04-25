25 YEARS AGO: Normal Community ends Bloomington's run as Intercity track champions

5 years ago (2015): At the Greenville Invitational where competition was divided into St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) and non-SLIAC divisions, IWU freshman Amelia Glueck of Tremont had the top long jump of either division with a mark of 18 feet, 10½ inches.
15 years ago (2005): University High won nine of 19 events and broke or tied four meet records to win the Intercity Girls Track Meet. Daniesha Julious of U High won the triple jump and 300 hurdles and also ran for the record-setting 400-meter relay.
25 years ago (1995): Normal Community’s track team ended Bloomington’s eight-year reign as champion in the Intercity Meet with hurdler Brent Baker, weightman Doug Dorley, and distance runner J.B. Hedges each winning twice for the Ironmen. U High’s Jim Donovan was a winner in three events, including a relay.
50 years ago (1970): Bloomington High School’s Brad Barker fired a 1-over-par 74 on the University of Illinois Savoy Blue Golf Course to claim medalist honors in the 31-school Champaign Invitational. Bloomington finished 17th in the team standings.
From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!