25 YEARS AGO: Normal Community extends baseball winning streak to 28 behind Marc Starke

5 years ago (2015): Shortstop Pat McKenna of the Normal CornBelters has been named the Frontier League Player of the Week. McKenna hit safely in eight of his first 10 games, including a six-game hitting streak. For the week, he had eight hits in 23 at-bats with two home runs, a triple, double and 10 RBIs.

15 years ago (2005): Alex Berta drove in two runs during a five-run inning that sent the Normal West baseball team to a 5-1 victory over Kankakee in the West Class AA Regional. Drew Stephens (8-2) pitched six shutout innings for West.

25 years ago (1995): Normal Community’s red-hot baseball team extended its winning streak to 28 games as Marc Starke blanked Pekin, 5-0, in the opening round of the Morton Class AA Regional baseball tourney.

50 years ago (1970): Bloomington High School salvaged only one match as Peoria Richwoods High School mauled the Purple Raiders, 8-1, at BHS. Pete Read was the only Bloomington winner with a 6-2, 6-2 victory in No. 2 singles.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

