25 YEARS AGO: Normal Community freshman Christin Wurth steals show at Intercity Girls Track Meet

5 years ago (2016): Trailing by 10 strokes entering the final round, the Illinois Wesleyan men’s golf team rallied to win its fifth straight College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin championship. IWU’s Conner O’Neil finished third with a 2-over-par 290. IWU freshman Drew Pershing was fourth (292).

15 years ago (2006): The Jacksonville Jaguars selected former Illinois State defensive end Brent Hawkins in the fifth round of the NFL Draft and plan to play him primarily at outside linebacker.

25 years ago (1996): University High won the Intercity girls track meet but the individual star was Normal Community freshman Christin Wurth, who set records in the 800- and 1,600-meter runs and anchored two record-busting relay teams.

50 years ago (1971): Randy Short’s leadoff triple in the bottom of the first inning sent Normal Community in the right direction toward its fifth straight victory, a 6-3 Corn Belt Conference decision over Pontiac at Truman Keys Field. Short set the pace for the Ironmen by adding two singles in three additional trips to the plate.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.