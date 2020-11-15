25 YEARS AGO: Normal Community girls top Central Catholic to start Intercity Tournament

5 years ago (2015): Illinois Wesleyan senior Erin McCarey has been selected as an individual qualifier for the 2015 Division III Women’s Cross Country Championships. McCarey earned her spot with a 12th-place finish in the 6K Midwest Regional in Rock Island.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

15 years ago (2005): Illinois Wesleyan junior Eric Esch was named to the all-CCIW football first team for the second straight season. Joining Esch, a return specialist, on the first team from IWU were junior defensive lineman Mike Stephens and freshman wide receiver Martin Ceisel.

25 years ago (1995): Five days after playing in the Class AA State Volleyball Tournament, Sara Mozingo and Samantha Harwick led Normal Community West to a season-opening girls basketball victory over Central Catholic, 47-43, in the 18th annual Intercity Tournament.

50 years ago (1970): While the official announcement has not been made public, Fred Young quotes reliable source that next year at Thanksgiving time, Bloomington-Normal will have an intercity basketball tourney. Patrons will have an opportunity to see all four high schools in action in the preseason event.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.