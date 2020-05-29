25 YEARS AGO: Normal Community rolls past East Peoria for 29th straight baseball win

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

5 years ago (2015): Normal Community product Nicole Nonnemacher, a junior at Saint Xavier, has been named the NAIA National Pitcher of the Year for the second year in a row. Nonnemacher ranked No. 1 in the NAIA in strikeouts per nine innings, No. 2 in opponent batting average, ERA and total strikeouts and No. 3 in wins with 27.

15 years ago (2005): Illinois Wesleyan defensive back Bo Osburn had interception returns of 78 and 38 yards, scoring one touchdown and setting up another, as the Titans rolled to a 35-10 football victory over the LaCourneuve Flash in Paris during their weekly excursion in Europe.

25 years ago (1995): The game started 53 hours before it ended but Normal Community ignored the rain delay by winning its 29th straight baseball game, 12-1, over East Peoria in the semifinals of the Morton Class AA Regional.

50 years ago (1970): Ralph Sackett and Tom Hodgson will coach the Intercity team which will meet the Area’s finest in the 14th Annual Pantagraph High School All-Star Baseball game. Sackett and Hodgson, who teach and coach at Bloomington High School, will manage the Louis E. Davis Post Legion Baseball team this summer.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

