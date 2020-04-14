You are the owner of this article.
25 YEARS AGO: Normal Community's Lindsay Ammerman runs wild in BHS Girls Invitational
From Pages Past

25 YEARS AGO: Normal Community's Lindsay Ammerman runs wild in BHS Girls Invitational

5 years ago (2015): Charlie Cerny fanned eight while scattering four hits for Bloomington High School’s baseball team in an 8-5 Big 12 Conference win at Champaign Centennial. Randy Lawrence had three hits, including two doubles for BHS.

15 years ago (2005): Normal Community received goals from Sarah Tretter, Francie Brown and Caroline Leighton for a 3-0 victory over Bloomington in Big 12 Conference soccer action at BHS’ Fred Carlton Field.

25 years ago (1995): Normal Community junior Lindsay Ammerman set three personal bests and notched a school record-threatening win in the 1,600-meter run at the eighth annual Bloomington Girls Invitational track meet. NCHS placed second to Champaign Centennial in the 17-team meet.

50 years ago (1970): University High School scored a run on a squeeze play in the top of the seventh inning to nudge Pontiac High School, 2-1, in a Corn Belt Conference contest. Russ Woods opened the seventh with a double to left and moved to third on a sacrifice before scoring on Jeff Oehler’s squeeze bunt for U High’s only earned run.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

