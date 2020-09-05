25 YEARS AGO: Normal West beats Stephen Decatur for school's first-ever boys soccer win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Hayden Long needed only six carries to rush for 163 yards and three touchdowns in Tri-Valley High School’s 55-6 victory over Watseka. The Vikings (2-0), ranked No. 4 in Class 2A, won the yardage battle, 529-166, over the Warriors. Josh Roop completed 6 of 8 passes for 157 yards and one score.

15 years ago (2005): After catching touchdown passes of 56 and 80 yards in a 32-21 loss to Iowa State in the Illinois State football owner, wide receiver Laurent Robinson hauled in the Gateway Football Conference offensive player of the week award. He caught six passes for 177 yards against the Cyclones.

25 years ago (1995): The Normal West soccer team logged the first win in its young history with a 3-1 decision over Stephen Decatur. Josh Brandt, Ryan Esposito and Kevin McDowell scored for the Wildcats.

50 years ago (1970): Tim Pedersen, the Minneapolis junior who could be a key man on this year’s Illinois Wesleyan football team, is a cousin of Ernie Pederson of Oak Lawn, who was the outstanding star of Duffy Bass’ 1970 Illinois State baseball team, as reported by Fred Young.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

