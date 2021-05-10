25 YEARS AGO: Normal West boys capture Big 12 Conference track title

5 years ago (2016): University High School’s Zach Frey threw a no-hitter, striking out 10 as the Pioneers took an 8-0 victory over Olympia in a Corn Belt Conference game at Duffy Bass Field. Frey, who allowed four walks, also had two hits and drove in two runs.

15 years ago (2006): Paul Kabbes continued his stingy ways, running his streak without yielding an earned run to 27⅔ innings as Central Catholic beat Ridgeview, 4-0, in a Senior Night baseball contest at O’Neil Park.

25 years ago (1996): Victories by sprinter Brian Erwin, distance runner J.B. Hedges and long jumper Martez Radford helped Normal West win the Big 12 Conference boys track championship.

50 years ago (1971): Paced by the three-hit pitching of Jeff Wilcox, McLean-Williamsville-Armington advanced to the championship game of their own District Baseball Tournament as they defeated the Dragons of Bellflower High School, 4-1. Wilcox struck out five batters while walking none.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

