25 YEARS AGO: Normal West captures Class AA sectional volleyball crown

5 years ago (2015): For the fifth time this season and the ninth time in her career, Illinois Wesleyan senior Mary Kate Schmidt was named the “Defensive Player of the Week” for women’s soccer in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.

15 years ago (2005): Illinois State linebacker Cameron Siskowic was added to the candidates for the Buck Buchanan Award, joining teammate and end Brent Hawkins on the 16-player watch list for the award given to Division I-AA’s top defensive player.

25 years ago (1995): Normal West overcame a sluggish second game to defeat Champaign Centennial, 15-13, 7-15, 15-4 for the Bloomington Class AA Sectional volleyball title. “This is amazing,” said senior Sara Burnett, whose eight straight service points in the third game sparked the Wildcats.

50 years ago (1970): Midwestern Conference commissioner Jack McClelland and sports information directors from member schools will meet with representatives from campus news media. Roger Cushman, sports information director at Illinois State University, will discuss the “development of student interest in the conference” during a session.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

