25 YEARS AGO: Normal's Jenna Brown wins national tumbling championship

5 years ago (2015): Defending champion Sarah Lyman shot an 82 to take the first-round lead in the Women’s City Golf Tournament at Highland Park Golf Course. In the senior division, Young Lee shot an 82 and has a one-stroke lead.
15 years ago (2005): The Seattle Supersonics signed assistant coach Jack Sikma, an Illinois Wesleyan graduate, to a contract extension. Sikma, who played nine seasons with Seattle, rejoined the NBA club in 2003 as a special assignments coach and was promoted to assistant coach last year.
25 years ago (1995): Jenna Brown of Normal won a national tumbling championship in the Amateur Athletic Union National Junior Olympics. The 9-year-old Brown, who competes for Gymnastics Etc. Power Tumblers of Normal, placed first in the age 9-10 sub-advanced division.
50 years ago (1970): The Bloomington-Normal American Legion All-Star team advanced to the third-place game of the Lexington Tournament. After falling to Pontiac, Greg Schroeder tossed a one-hit shutout over Fairbury, winning 3-0. Steve Bennett hit a two-run home run in the victory.
From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!