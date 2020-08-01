25 YEARS AGO: Normal's Jenna Brown wins national tumbling championship

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Defending champion Sarah Lyman shot an 82 to take the first-round lead in the Women’s City Golf Tournament at Highland Park Golf Course. In the senior division, Young Lee shot an 82 and has a one-stroke lead.

15 years ago (2005): The Seattle Supersonics signed assistant coach Jack Sikma, an Illinois Wesleyan graduate, to a contract extension. Sikma, who played nine seasons with Seattle, rejoined the NBA club in 2003 as a special assignments coach and was promoted to assistant coach last year.

25 years ago (1995): Jenna Brown of Normal won a national tumbling championship in the Amateur Athletic Union National Junior Olympics. The 9-year-old Brown, who competes for Gymnastics Etc. Power Tumblers of Normal, placed first in the age 9-10 sub-advanced division.

50 years ago (1970): The Bloomington-Normal American Legion All-Star team advanced to the third-place game of the Lexington Tournament. After falling to Pontiac, Greg Schroeder tossed a one-hit shutout over Fairbury, winning 3-0. Steve Bennett hit a two-run home run in the victory.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

