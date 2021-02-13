25 YEARS AGO: Ohio State hires former ISU head coach Jim Heacock as defensive line coach

5 years ago (2016): Junior Jordan de los Reyes drove in five runs and homered twice to lead the Illinois State softball team to a 9-5 victory over Virginia Tech in the DeMarini Tournament at Tampa, Fla. Sarah Finck earned the win with three scoreless innings on the mound.
15 years ago (2006): Southern Illinois volleyball recruit Kelsie Laughlin scored a season high 24 points to lead Flanagan’s girls basketball team over Illini Bluffs, 65-59, in the Central Catholic Class A Sectional semifinals.
25 years ago (1996): Former Illinois State football coach Jim Heacock was hired as the defensive line coach at Ohio State, located near his hometown of Alliance. Heacock had a 37-49-2 record the past eight years at ISU.
50 years ago (1971): Bellflower High School romped to its fourth consecutive victory with an 82-58 triumph over Saybrook-Arrowsmith in a Kickapoo Conference game. Led by Mike Jiles’ 16 points, the Dragons finished their conference season with a 6-1 record.
From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.