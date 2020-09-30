 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
25 YEARS AGO: Overtime field goal by Todd Kurz lifts Illinois State
0 comments
top story
From Pages Past

25 YEARS AGO: Overtime field goal by Todd Kurz lifts Illinois State

{{featured_button_text}}
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2015): Illinois Wesleyan’s Jordan Koehler has been named College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Women’s Golfer of the Week for the second time this season. Koehler, a freshman from Galesburg, had a top-5 finish to earn all-tournament honors at the Illinois Wesleyan Invitational.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

15 years ago (2005): Bloomington substitute running back Valshun Powe showed he can be a force, running for 176 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-14 football victory over Champaign Centennial.

25 years ago (1995): Junior Todd Kurz kicked a 38-yard field goal in overtime to lift Illinois State to a 20-17 Gateway Conference football victory over Southwest Missouri State at Springfield, Mo.

50 years ago (1970): Bloomington High School halfback Jim Jumper was the Purple Raiders most productive runner in BHS’ 30-22 loss to University High School. The 6-foot, 170-pound junior gained 157 yards in 29 carries and scored one touchdown on a 49-yard run.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News