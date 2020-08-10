25 YEARS AGO: Pat Milligan of Normal wins Illinois State Junior Open

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Bloomington YMCA Waves swimmers Melissa Pish (200 freestyle, 800 freestyle relay) and Grace Ariola (100 backstroke, 200 backstroke) have been named to the USA World Junior Championship team that will compete in Singapore. Pish and Ariola qualified at the USA Swimming National Championships in San Antonio, Texas.

15 years ago (2005): Brad Marek of Arlington Heights fired a 7-under-par 64 for a 36-hole total of 10-under 132 and a one-stroke lead over Mike Henry of Bloomington in the 75th Illinois State Amateur Golf Championship at Crestwicke Country Club.

25 years ago (1995): Pat Milligan of Normal shot a 1-over-par 72 to win the 14-15 boys division in the Illinois State Junior Open and then won a one-hole playoff with 16-18 champion Bret Borota of Springfield for the overall boys title at the ISU Golf Course.

50 years ago (1970): Tom Monschein punched a single to right field in the last half of the eighth inning to score Mike Hannah from second base and move the Bloomington Bobcats into the league lead with a 1-0 decision over Macomb in Central Illinois Collegiate Baseball League action.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

