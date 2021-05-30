25 YEARS AGO: Pete Martin, U High reach Class A State Baseball Tournament

5 years ago (2016): Becca Clanton’s solo home run over the left field fence at IWU Softball Field put Fisher ahead to stay in a 9-7 victory over Amboy. The Super-Sectional victory took the Bunnies to a place no other athletic team in the school’s history has gone — a state tournament.

15 years ago (2006): Tom Lamonica is retiring as sports information director after 26 eventful years at Illinois State, but he plans to stay busy teaching two public relations classes and broadcasting for WJBC Radio.

25 years ago (1996): University High sophomore Pete Martin allowed a mere two hits while pitching the Pioneers to the Momence Sectional baseball title and into the Class A State Tournament with a 2-0 shutout of PBL.

50 years ago (1971): The Bloomington Bearcats, with Dot Siebert pitching a one-hitter, trounced Kewanee 11-0 and reached the finals of the Moline Invitational Women’s Softball Tournament. The game was terminated after six innings by the 10-run rule.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

