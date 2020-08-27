 Skip to main content
25 YEARS AGO: Pitching carries Bloomington Hearts to ASA State Tournament title
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2015): Jenna DeMay fired a 9-over-par 81 to place second individually and lead Normal Community High School’s girls golf team to the University High Invitational title at Weibring Golf Club at Illinois State. NCHS fired a 353 total to earn a 30-stroke victory over runner-up U High in the 13-team field.

15 years ago (2005): Normal Community won the Bradley-Bourbonnais All-Area Soccer Tournament by beating Herscher, 2-0, and Manteno, 3-0. Paul Ostroski and Kyle Wallace scored in the opener and Jeremy Reid scored twice and Robert Harrison once in the second game.

25 years ago (1995): The Bloomington Hearts fastpitch softball team used pitching excellence to win the ASA State Tournament. Scott Plangger beat the Peoria Merchants, 4-0, in the semifinals and tourney most valuable pitcher Bob Ginger tossed a three-hitter to beat Effingham Bonutti in the title game, 3-1.

50 years ago (1970): Bloomington’s Louis E. Davis American Legion varsity baseball team dumped Decatur, 7-1, behind the eight-hit pitching of Mike Conon to win the State Fair Invitational Tournament. The victory ended the season for Bloomington with a 30-14 record, the second-best record registered in Davis Post history.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

