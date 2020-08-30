 Skip to main content
25 YEARS AGO: Pontiac graduate Reggie Kennedy to start at QB for Southern Illinois
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2015): Matt Miller of Bloomington birdied his final two holes to complete a 3-under-par 69 and win the Bobcat North Dakota Open on The Dakotas Tour at Fargo Country Club. Miller, who finished third last month in the Illinois Open, earned $14,500 for the victory.

15 years ago (2005): Ashley Beyer slammed nine kills and Lisa Bogle had 12 service points as the Bloomington High School volleyball team opened its season with a 25-12, 25-5 nonconference win at Lexington. Cassie Kirk added 17 assists for the Purple Raiders.

25 years ago (1995): The rebuilding Southern Illinois football team has handed over its starting quarterback position to Pontiac’s Reggie Kennedy. Coming off a 1-10 season, the Salukis will start Kennedy, a redshirt freshman, in their opener at Southeast Missouri State.

50 years ago (1970): The Normal Mites Little League heavyweight football team defeated their Mokena counterparts, 14-6. Rick Mariani and Grade Roberson scored touchdowns for the heavyweights. Tim Kerns converted both extra points in the season opener.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

