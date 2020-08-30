25 YEARS AGO: Pontiac graduate Reggie Kennedy to start at QB for Southern Illinois

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Matt Miller of Bloomington birdied his final two holes to complete a 3-under-par 69 and win the Bobcat North Dakota Open on The Dakotas Tour at Fargo Country Club. Miller, who finished third last month in the Illinois Open, earned $14,500 for the victory.

15 years ago (2005): Ashley Beyer slammed nine kills and Lisa Bogle had 12 service points as the Bloomington High School volleyball team opened its season with a 25-12, 25-5 nonconference win at Lexington. Cassie Kirk added 17 assists for the Purple Raiders.

25 years ago (1995): The rebuilding Southern Illinois football team has handed over its starting quarterback position to Pontiac’s Reggie Kennedy. Coming off a 1-10 season, the Salukis will start Kennedy, a redshirt freshman, in their opener at Southeast Missouri State.

50 years ago (1970): The Normal Mites Little League heavyweight football team defeated their Mokena counterparts, 14-6. Rick Mariani and Grade Roberson scored touchdowns for the heavyweights. Tim Kerns converted both extra points in the season opener.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.