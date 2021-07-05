25 YEARS AGO: Post 56 Legion baseball team run winning streak to 20 games

5 years ago (2016): The Illinois State women’s basketball team has bolstered its depth at a critical position by signing point guard Zakiya Beckles to a national letter of intent. Beckles is a 5-foot-6 product of Middlesex high School in Middlesex, N.J.

15 years ago (2006): Illinois State graduate Brian Teter was named athletic director at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. Teter has been associate athletic director at the University of Cincinnati since 2003.

25 years ago (1996): Bloomington-Normal Post 56 swept a doubleheader from Shelbyville, 4-3 and 9-4, to run its winning streak to 20 games in American Legion baseball action at O’Neil Park.

50 years ago (1971): John Adams hurled a two-hitter to give Bloomington Louis E. Davis American Legion Post baseball team a 4-1 victory over Pontchatoula’s (La.) Legion in Pontchatoula. The hosts won the nightcap, giving Davis Post a 2-4 record for the Southern trip.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

