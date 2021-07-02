25 YEARS AGO: Quack Attack teams tie for fifth place in Junior Olympics

5 years ago (2016): Kelly Loy of Normal had a hole-in-one on the 140-yard No. 4 hole at Ironwood Golf Course. He used a 9-iron on the shot, which was witnessed by Hud Venerable.

15 years ago (2006): Fairbury’s Wes Steidinger captured the late model car feature race at Fairbury American Legion Speedway a day after winning the feature at Farmer City Raceway.

25 years ago (1996): Two Bloomington-Normal Quack Attack club volleyball teams tied for fifth place in the Junior Olympics Championships at San Jose, Calif. Rebecca Dady of Normal, Prairie Central graduate Julie Cress and El Paso’s Carrie Gerth won All-American honors.

50 years ago (1971): Illinois State University freshman Mitch Nowicki is the only Redbird named to the Midwestern Conference all-star baseball team selected by league coaches. Nowicki was one of two catchers named to the squad.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.