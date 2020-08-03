25 YEARS AGO: Redbird Arena picked as 1999 NCAA Women's Tournament regional host

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Using a 4-hybrid club, Jerry McGivern of Bloomington aced the 150-yard, No. 10 hole at Highland Park Golf Course. Witnesses were Ken Watkins and Freddie Rodriguez.

15 years ago (2005): Monica Drake of the Bloomington Normal YMCA Waves placed 16th in the USA Swimming Senior Nationals at Irvine, Calif. She earned a spot on the 2006 USA Swimming national junior team and will travel to Melbourne, Australia, in January.

25 years ago (1995): The NCAA Executive Committee placed its seal of approval on Redbird Arena as one of four regional sites for the 1999 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. Other sites are the Greensboro (N.C.) Coliseum, Shoemaker Center at Cincinnati and the Los Angeles Sports Arena.

50 years ago (1970): Saunemin edged Clinton, 3-2, in a marathon 14-inning softball game in the Class B Regional Softball Tournament at O’Neil Park. Rick Wince scored the winning run for Saunemin on two errors and a fielder’s choice, despite the 22 strikeouts for Clinton’s Larry Strohacker in a losing cause.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

