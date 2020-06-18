25 YEARS AGO: Rick Percy downs Mike Milligan for B-N Match Play championship

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

5 years ago (2015): Illinois State’s Ryan Koziol signed a free agent contract with Major League Baseball’s San Francisco Giants. Koziol spent time at both third base and on the mound for the Redbirds this spring, but the Giants view him as a pitcher.

15 years ago (2005): Jordan Carpenter knocked out defending champion Josh Wheeler, 2 and 1, and Todd Mitchell secured a 4 and 3 victory over Matt Miller in the semifinal matches of the Bloomington-Normal Match Play Tournament at ISU Golf Course.

25 years ago (1995): Rick Percy shot 5-under-par for 15 holes in the afternoon round to beat four-time champion Mike Milligan, 4 and 3, for the Bloomington-Normal Match Play Golf Tournament title at ISU Golf Course.

50 years ago (1970): Paul Sperry of Blue Mound, who was graduated from Illinois State University after a brilliant career as a pitcher, has signed a contract with the Decatur Commodores, a member of the Midwest League.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

